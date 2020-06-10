All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5506 Livorno Way
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

5506 Livorno Way

5506 Livorno Way · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Livorno Way, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous three story home is nestled in a gated community and only 5 minutes from the Texas Medical Center and 8 minutes from Downtown. The kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space opens to a spacious and luxurious living room with high ceilings, abundant natural light, wood floors, and many high-end finishes. The master bedroom with hard wood floors, a huge walk-in closet, and a stunning bathroom is on everyone's dream list! Easy access to 288, US-59, fine attractions, Brays Bayou, walking & biking trails leading to the University of Houston and Hermann Park. Short commutes to Museum District, Houston Zoo, major universities and nearby sports arenas including NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, BBVA Compass Stadium and Toyota Center. NO Harvey Flooding! Call us today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Livorno Way have any available units?
5506 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 Livorno Way have?
Some of 5506 Livorno Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 5506 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5506 Livorno Way offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Livorno Way offers parking.
Does 5506 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5506 Livorno Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Livorno Way have a pool?
No, 5506 Livorno Way does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 5506 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 Livorno Way has units with dishwashers.

