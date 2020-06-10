5506 Livorno Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous three story home is nestled in a gated community and only 5 minutes from the Texas Medical Center and 8 minutes from Downtown. The kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space opens to a spacious and luxurious living room with high ceilings, abundant natural light, wood floors, and many high-end finishes. The master bedroom with hard wood floors, a huge walk-in closet, and a stunning bathroom is on everyone's dream list! Easy access to 288, US-59, fine attractions, Brays Bayou, walking & biking trails leading to the University of Houston and Hermann Park. Short commutes to Museum District, Houston Zoo, major universities and nearby sports arenas including NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, BBVA Compass Stadium and Toyota Center. NO Harvey Flooding! Call us today to schedule a private showing!