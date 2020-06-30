5490 Quail Cove Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Explore The Duffy IV. This beautiful and spacious 1858 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home gives you the inspiration and fulfillment you need to make this house a home. Begin the day in the exquisite comfort of your deluxe master bedroom, and end the day by retreating upstairs to your spacious game room to relax. This extensive floorplan also fills the living room with essential natural light and provides the perfect amount of space to fit your decorative style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2016



Deposits: 1575.0

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.