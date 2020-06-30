All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

5490 Quail Cove Lane

5490 Quail Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5490 Quail Cove Ln, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy IV. This beautiful and spacious 1858 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home gives you the inspiration and fulfillment you need to make this house a home. Begin the day in the exquisite comfort of your deluxe master bedroom, and end the day by retreating upstairs to your spacious game room to relax. This extensive floorplan also fills the living room with essential natural light and provides the perfect amount of space to fit your decorative style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2016

Deposits: 1575.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5490 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5490 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5490 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5490 Quail Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5490 Quail Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5490 Quail Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5490 Quail Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5490 Quail Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5490 Quail Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5490 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5490 Quail Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5490 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

