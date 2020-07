Amenities

3 Bedroom - Move in Ready in South East Houston - Super cute 3 bedroom jewel in the heart of Houston, only a few minutes from 610 loop and 288! Cozy little 3 bed one bath, nice kitchen with granite counter top, carport and a nice yard.

We will accept pets on an individual basis.



