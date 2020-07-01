All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 2 2020

5413 Hidalgo Street

5413 Hidalgo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Hidalgo Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Exquisite Post modern designer home tucked in the prestigious galleria area within the gated Mayfair community at St George Place. Private front YARD, and attached garages, Spoil yourself a little...Owner (HOA) takes care of Water / Sewer / Trash / Lawncare. Truly lock up and go.Home features Home Automation integrated with entertainment & security features, IR cameras, Theater surround sound systems in living room & Game /Media room, multi source speakers system throughout the home. 3 Beds (on Levels 1, 3 & 4). 3 1/2 Baths, Master living room, wetbar, 1 BBQ Nook, 1 covered Terraces and 1 roof top Terrace on level 4. Interiors boast of MAHOGANY wood floors, FLOATING STAIRCASES, MUSEUM walls with Egg Shell finish & art lightings, High ceilings & expansive FRAMELESS GLASS storefront window systems for abundant natural light., Stunning KITCHEN with VIKING Designer stainless appliances, CIFIAL hardware, Cambria quartz countertops & Plush European cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Hidalgo Street have any available units?
5413 Hidalgo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 Hidalgo Street have?
Some of 5413 Hidalgo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Hidalgo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Hidalgo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Hidalgo Street pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Hidalgo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5413 Hidalgo Street offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Hidalgo Street offers parking.
Does 5413 Hidalgo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 Hidalgo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Hidalgo Street have a pool?
No, 5413 Hidalgo Street does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Hidalgo Street have accessible units?
No, 5413 Hidalgo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Hidalgo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Hidalgo Street has units with dishwashers.

