5413 Hidalgo Street

Amenities
Exquisite Post modern designer home tucked in the prestigious galleria area within the gated Mayfair community at St George Place. Private front YARD, and attached garages, Spoil yourself a little...Owner (HOA) takes care of Water / Sewer / Trash / Lawncare. Truly lock up and go.Home features Home Automation integrated with entertainment & security features, IR cameras, Theater surround sound systems in living room & Game /Media room, multi source speakers system throughout the home. 3 Beds (on Levels 1, 3 & 4). 3 1/2 Baths, Master living room, wetbar, 1 BBQ Nook, 1 covered Terraces and 1 roof top Terrace on level 4. Interiors boast of MAHOGANY wood floors, FLOATING STAIRCASES, MUSEUM walls with Egg Shell finish & art lightings, High ceilings & expansive FRAMELESS GLASS storefront window systems for abundant natural light., Stunning KITCHEN with VIKING Designer stainless appliances, CIFIAL hardware, Cambria quartz countertops & Plush European cabinets.