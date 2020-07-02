All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:52 PM

541 T C Jester Boulevard

541 T C Jester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

541 T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean-style, detached home end unit in the highly desirable Cottage Grove neighborhood. Spacious second floor living with balcony, open-concept kitchen with granite counters, modern cabinetry, island and under lighting, and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout second floor. All bedrooms are large and each with their own bathroom, the master bedroom with a second balcony and bathroom with slate shower and jacuzzi tub. Two-car garage with the biggest driveway in the area, long enough for 10 cars...VERY rare for this area! Brand new hot water heater and dishwasher. Minutes to Downtown, Memorial Park and the Washington Corridor/Rice Military, and easy access to major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 T C Jester Boulevard have any available units?
541 T C Jester Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 T C Jester Boulevard have?
Some of 541 T C Jester Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 T C Jester Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
541 T C Jester Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 T C Jester Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 541 T C Jester Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 541 T C Jester Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 541 T C Jester Boulevard offers parking.
Does 541 T C Jester Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 T C Jester Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 T C Jester Boulevard have a pool?
No, 541 T C Jester Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 541 T C Jester Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 541 T C Jester Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 541 T C Jester Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 T C Jester Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

