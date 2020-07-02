541 T C Jester Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Mediterranean-style, detached home end unit in the highly desirable Cottage Grove neighborhood. Spacious second floor living with balcony, open-concept kitchen with granite counters, modern cabinetry, island and under lighting, and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout second floor. All bedrooms are large and each with their own bathroom, the master bedroom with a second balcony and bathroom with slate shower and jacuzzi tub. Two-car garage with the biggest driveway in the area, long enough for 10 cars...VERY rare for this area! Brand new hot water heater and dishwasher. Minutes to Downtown, Memorial Park and the Washington Corridor/Rice Military, and easy access to major freeways.