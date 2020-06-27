538 Wilcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $1595

Security Deposit: $1395

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1740

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Come see this 2 beds 2.5 baths beauty! Open kitchen overlooking the large dining and living areas. Kitchen also features plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space and a lovely breakfast bar. Lots of natural light throughout the house. The living room has a fireplace for those cold winter days. Great sized bedrooms, master has a HUGE mirror on the wall. Stylish bathrooms with granite countertops, Cable TV and much more! Priced to lease fast! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



