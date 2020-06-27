538 Wilcrest Drive

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1740
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Come see this 2 beds 2.5 baths beauty! Open kitchen overlooking the large dining and living areas. Kitchen also features plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space and a lovely breakfast bar. Lots of natural light throughout the house. The living room has a fireplace for those cold winter days. Great sized bedrooms, master has a HUGE mirror on the wall. Stylish bathrooms with granite countertops, Cable TV and much more! Priced to lease fast! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.