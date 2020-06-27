All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:52 PM

538 Wilcrest Drive

538 Wilcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

538 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1740
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come see this 2 beds 2.5 baths beauty! Open kitchen overlooking the large dining and living areas. Kitchen also features plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space and a lovely breakfast bar. Lots of natural light throughout the house. The living room has a fireplace for those cold winter days. Great sized bedrooms, master has a HUGE mirror on the wall. Stylish bathrooms with granite countertops, Cable TV and much more! Priced to lease fast! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Wilcrest Drive have any available units?
538 Wilcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Wilcrest Drive have?
Some of 538 Wilcrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Wilcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
538 Wilcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Wilcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Wilcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 538 Wilcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 538 Wilcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 538 Wilcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Wilcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Wilcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 538 Wilcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 538 Wilcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 538 Wilcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Wilcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Wilcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

