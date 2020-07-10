All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5338 Pagewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5338 Pagewood Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:00 PM

5338 Pagewood Lane

5338 Pagewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5338 Pagewood Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This Larchmont classic has undeniable curb appeal. The updated kitchen opens on to the private back living room and is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom suite has an oversized walk-in shower, dual vanity, and a HUGE walk-in closet. An indoor utility room with two large closets and a usable detached garage make this home a rare find! This property is within walking distance to the Galleria and just minutes away from major thoroughfares. You can't beat Larchmont for its convenience, walkability and welcoming community. Photos are from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 Pagewood Lane have any available units?
5338 Pagewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 Pagewood Lane have?
Some of 5338 Pagewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 Pagewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Pagewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Pagewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5338 Pagewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5338 Pagewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5338 Pagewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5338 Pagewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 Pagewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Pagewood Lane have a pool?
No, 5338 Pagewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Pagewood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5338 Pagewood Lane has accessible units.
Does 5338 Pagewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 Pagewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston