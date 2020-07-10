5338 Pagewood Lane

Amenities

This Larchmont classic has undeniable curb appeal. The updated kitchen opens on to the private back living room and is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom suite has an oversized walk-in shower, dual vanity, and a HUGE walk-in closet. An indoor utility room with two large closets and a usable detached garage make this home a rare find! This property is within walking distance to the Galleria and just minutes away from major thoroughfares. You can't beat Larchmont for its convenience, walkability and welcoming community. Photos are from previous listing.