5338 Carew Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

"NEVER FLOODED". Great rental property featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Recent new A/C, Updated kitchen with new stainless appliances, Granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout. Update bathroom counters, flooring and more. Separate living and dining rooms. Large backyard with storage shed. Fully fenced. Each room features a light fixture with fan. Master bathroom has a stand up shower. Large backyard has a covered deck. Front entrance as a sitting patio. Washer and Dryer will remain with property. Recent paint. Zoned for Lovett Elementary and Bellaire High. Won't last long.