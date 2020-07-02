All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5338 Carew Street

5338 Carew Street · No Longer Available
Location

5338 Carew Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"NEVER FLOODED". Great rental property featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Recent new A/C, Updated kitchen with new stainless appliances, Granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout. Update bathroom counters, flooring and more. Separate living and dining rooms. Large backyard with storage shed. Fully fenced. Each room features a light fixture with fan. Master bathroom has a stand up shower. Large backyard has a covered deck. Front entrance as a sitting patio. Washer and Dryer will remain with property. Recent paint. Zoned for Lovett Elementary and Bellaire High. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 Carew Street have any available units?
5338 Carew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 Carew Street have?
Some of 5338 Carew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 Carew Street currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Carew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Carew Street pet-friendly?
No, 5338 Carew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5338 Carew Street offer parking?
Yes, 5338 Carew Street offers parking.
Does 5338 Carew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5338 Carew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Carew Street have a pool?
No, 5338 Carew Street does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Carew Street have accessible units?
No, 5338 Carew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 Carew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 Carew Street has units with dishwashers.

