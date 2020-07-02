All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:19 PM

5333 Larkin Street

5333 Larkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5333 Larkin Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Stylish home in Cottage Grove! First floor living with bedrooms up and private driveway. Beautiful wood floors throughout both levels. Kitchen is highlighted by granite countertops, island, complementing tile backsplash and matching dark cabinetry. Enjoy the separate beverage center with wine chiller. The living room has large windows that overlook the fenced yard. The second level features the master suite and huge ensuite bath with shower and separate tub plus dual vanities. The secondary bedrooms are ample size and each feature generous closet space. Appliances are included as well as yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Larkin Street have any available units?
5333 Larkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Larkin Street have?
Some of 5333 Larkin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Larkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Larkin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Larkin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5333 Larkin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5333 Larkin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Larkin Street offers parking.
Does 5333 Larkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 Larkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Larkin Street have a pool?
No, 5333 Larkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Larkin Street have accessible units?
No, 5333 Larkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Larkin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Larkin Street has units with dishwashers.

