5333 Larkin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish home in Cottage Grove! First floor living with bedrooms up and private driveway. Beautiful wood floors throughout both levels. Kitchen is highlighted by granite countertops, island, complementing tile backsplash and matching dark cabinetry. Enjoy the separate beverage center with wine chiller. The living room has large windows that overlook the fenced yard. The second level features the master suite and huge ensuite bath with shower and separate tub plus dual vanities. The secondary bedrooms are ample size and each feature generous closet space. Appliances are included as well as yard maintenance.