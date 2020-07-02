5318 Cortelyou Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool basketball court tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Quarantine in comfort! You found it! Location and stylish mid century modern beauty. This home is just blocks from the metro rail with easy access to the Houston Medical center, major universities, Downtown, and just a few short walking blocks to University of Houston, MacGregor Park (equipped with tennis courts, jogging trail, basketball court, and swimming pool), and the new Peck Elementary! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has W/D hook ups, two spacious living rooms for endless options. This home has a split floor plan for privacy and a beautiful place to call home. MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS.