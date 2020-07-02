All apartments in Houston
5318 Cortelyou Lane
5318 Cortelyou Lane

5318 Cortelyou Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5318 Cortelyou Lane, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Quarantine in comfort! You found it! Location and stylish mid century modern beauty. This home is just blocks from the metro rail with easy access to the Houston Medical center, major universities, Downtown, and just a few short walking blocks to University of Houston, MacGregor Park (equipped with tennis courts, jogging trail, basketball court, and swimming pool), and the new Peck Elementary! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has W/D hook ups, two spacious living rooms for endless options. This home has a split floor plan for privacy and a beautiful place to call home. MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Cortelyou Lane have any available units?
5318 Cortelyou Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 Cortelyou Lane have?
Some of 5318 Cortelyou Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Cortelyou Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Cortelyou Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Cortelyou Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Cortelyou Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5318 Cortelyou Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Cortelyou Lane offers parking.
Does 5318 Cortelyou Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 Cortelyou Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Cortelyou Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5318 Cortelyou Lane has a pool.
Does 5318 Cortelyou Lane have accessible units?
No, 5318 Cortelyou Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Cortelyou Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 Cortelyou Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

