5315 Avenue J Street

Gorgeous contemporary 3-story Townhome in the heart of East End! The unit is located 5 minutes from Downtown Houston with easy access to I-10, I-45, and 59, just a short distance to restaurants, nightlife and medical center. Features include an open and modern floor plan with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light, a large kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar that opens up to dining/living areas, a spacious master suite with private bath and large walk-in closet. Guest room with full bathroom (or another master) and laundry closet with full size appliances on 1st floor. Controlled community gate access and this is one of the few units in the community with a backyard! Home was not affected by Harvey! Stop by for a tour today. You will not be disappointed!