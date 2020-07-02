5310 Meadow Lake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home nestled in prime location of Del Monte! Great curb appeal and floor plan for casual daily living! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts a grand kitchen with granite counters & updated appliances. Spacious main living area with lots of natural lighting and a cozy fireplace. This home sits on a huge lot and fully fenced! Electronic front gate and fenced backyard perfect for gatherings with friends and family. Just minutes away from Galleria and major freeways! This home is ready to foster a countless amount of memories! Give us a call today for a sneak peak!