5309 Pagewood Lane

CUSTOM RENOVATED & TOTALLY UPGRADED!!! FULLY UPGRADED KITCHEN Featuring new Stainless Appliance Pckg w/quartz counter-top (per Owner), Built-in S/S Fridge w/adjoining custom designed pantry. Freshly Painted in & out; New Energy Eff Windows incl new picture windows across front & in side Bedroom; spacious storage closet, tasteful quality upgraded flooring through out; Master-suite w/ custom wardrobe closets w/pull-out accessory draws. French Doors in Living, Breakfast & Master Bedroom. Redesigned Master-bath w/ over-sized shower area, Both Bathrms finished in Trendy Decor; Recessed Low Voltage Lighting thru-out; Almost everything replaced over last 1-5 yrs incl Furnace, AC & duct work & roof. Re: Backyard; Power Lines underground for cleaner look (per Owner). Rear yard incl Barn-Style storage shed for equip, etc., brick patio w/ brick walled grill. Auto sprinkler system. AN URBAN RETREAT!!! Close to Galleria, Highland Vilage & Uptown. AVAIL 4/1 April Fools - no fooling!! MUST SEE!!!!