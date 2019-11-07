All apartments in Houston
524 North Jenkins Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

524 North Jenkins Street

524 North Jenkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 North Jenkins Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Do you believe in Unicorns? This home is eager to prove they are real. How else could such a timeless Victorian home come equipped with all the modern conveniences, yet still retain all the charm from its birth? How could something so beautiful, so pure, be so close to all the amazing attractions of Houston's East End? Move-in ready call for more information today! UPDATE* only the front 2 bed 1 bath house is for lease. The garage is not included. Or can be included for a separate price.
524 North Jenkins Street is a 3 separate unit property with a house, garage apartment, and tiny home. Located in an ultra sought after location in the heart of East Downtown revitalized! Just minutes away from Minute Maid Stadium, this property has lots of potential. Enjoy the comfort of being able to take advantage of all the amenities and attractions just minutes away! Centrally located to shopping areas ,dining, night life, highway 45 and Interstate 10; and is currently zoned to HISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

