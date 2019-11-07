Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Do you believe in Unicorns? This home is eager to prove they are real. How else could such a timeless Victorian home come equipped with all the modern conveniences, yet still retain all the charm from its birth? How could something so beautiful, so pure, be so close to all the amazing attractions of Houston's East End? Move-in ready call for more information today! UPDATE* only the front 2 bed 1 bath house is for lease. The garage is not included. Or can be included for a separate price.

524 North Jenkins Street is a 3 separate unit property with a house, garage apartment, and tiny home. Located in an ultra sought after location in the heart of East Downtown revitalized! Just minutes away from Minute Maid Stadium, this property has lots of potential. Enjoy the comfort of being able to take advantage of all the amenities and attractions just minutes away! Centrally located to shopping areas ,dining, night life, highway 45 and Interstate 10; and is currently zoned to HISD