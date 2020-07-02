All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5231 Arboles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5231 Arboles Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5231 Arboles Drive

5231 Arboles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5231 Arboles Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Charming, updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in desirable Westbury Gardens. Condo fronts on Arboles. Living room has newly installed wood-look tile flooring, dining room and kitchen have unique brick flooring. Kitchen features electric stove, tile counters, new stainless dishwasher, disposal, double sink, refrigerator, pantry and numerous cabinets. Both bedrooms and stairs have new carpet installed; bedrooms each have ceiling fans and windows with views of the trees. Upstairs bathroom has tile flooring and comes with a full size front loading washer and dryer. Sliding door in dining room leads to a fully fenced private patio. Make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 Arboles Drive have any available units?
5231 Arboles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 Arboles Drive have?
Some of 5231 Arboles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 Arboles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5231 Arboles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 Arboles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5231 Arboles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5231 Arboles Drive offer parking?
No, 5231 Arboles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5231 Arboles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5231 Arboles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 Arboles Drive have a pool?
No, 5231 Arboles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5231 Arboles Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5231 Arboles Drive has accessible units.
Does 5231 Arboles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5231 Arboles Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston