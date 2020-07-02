5231 Arboles Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Charming, updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in desirable Westbury Gardens. Condo fronts on Arboles. Living room has newly installed wood-look tile flooring, dining room and kitchen have unique brick flooring. Kitchen features electric stove, tile counters, new stainless dishwasher, disposal, double sink, refrigerator, pantry and numerous cabinets. Both bedrooms and stairs have new carpet installed; bedrooms each have ceiling fans and windows with views of the trees. Upstairs bathroom has tile flooring and comes with a full size front loading washer and dryer. Sliding door in dining room leads to a fully fenced private patio. Make this your new home!