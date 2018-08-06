5227 Willowbend Boulevard

Amenities

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!! Gorgeous New renovation! This single level home has been completely refurbished and features an open concept kitchen with fantastic quartz countertops, new soft close cabinets and drawers. This beautiful Open floor plan is great for entertaining family and friends. Complete with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Gorgeous original refurbished hardwood floors. Granite counters in the bathrooms. Private backyard patio, great for entertaining. Convenient to shopping centers, entertainment and fine dining in sought after Westbury.