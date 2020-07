Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning 3 bedroom furnished townhome ready to be called home! Located in a gated community in the Heights offering convenient access to restaurants, shopping and freeways! This gorgeous home has beautiful wood flooring, granite country tops and backsplash and breakfast bar! Rooms offer speakers throughout, high ceilings and Master bathroom with whirlpool tub! Wont last long!