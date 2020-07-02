All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5144 Chevy Chase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5144 Chevy Chase Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:02 PM

5144 Chevy Chase Drive

5144 Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5144 Chevy Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
game room
hot tub
Beautifully updated home located in the heart of the Galleria. Walking distance to Whole Foods, BLVD place, the Galleria and high end retail and restaurants. Home has new designer paint throughout, updated Master spa like Master Bath with soaking tub, hardwood floors throughout the 1st and 2nd Floors, new study nook, third floor game room or guest bedroom, gated paver stone courtyard, updated lighting, secure remote gated entry and much more. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer stay with the unit. Zoned to prestigious Briargrove Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
5144 Chevy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive have?
Some of 5144 Chevy Chase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5144 Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5144 Chevy Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5144 Chevy Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 5144 Chevy Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5144 Chevy Chase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 5144 Chevy Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5144 Chevy Chase Drive has accessible units.
Does 5144 Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5144 Chevy Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston