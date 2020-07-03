All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:30 PM

5118 Village Springs Drive

5118 Village Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5118 Village Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Agent Owner. COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bed 2 bath home in Elm Grove Village. Beautiful tile and with no carpet! The living room boasts high ceilings. Newly remodeled open kitchen with white cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, new sink, faucet and hardware. Dining room and a breakfast room. The private master suite includes a completely updated master bathroom featuring with granite countertops. Access to the beautiful Kingwood walking/cycling trails. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Do not wait to come see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 Village Springs Drive have any available units?
5118 Village Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 Village Springs Drive have?
Some of 5118 Village Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 Village Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Village Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Village Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 Village Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5118 Village Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5118 Village Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5118 Village Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Village Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Village Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5118 Village Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Village Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5118 Village Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Village Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 Village Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

