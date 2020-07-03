5118 Village Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Agent Owner. COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bed 2 bath home in Elm Grove Village. Beautiful tile and with no carpet! The living room boasts high ceilings. Newly remodeled open kitchen with white cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, new sink, faucet and hardware. Dining room and a breakfast room. The private master suite includes a completely updated master bathroom featuring with granite countertops. Access to the beautiful Kingwood walking/cycling trails. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Do not wait to come see this beautiful home!