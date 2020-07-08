5115 Shady Gardens Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths, 2 story for lease in the Elm Grove Village Subdivision - Kingwood - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths, 2 story home for lease in Elm Grove Village Subdivision in Kingwood. This home is newly renovated, EVERYTHING NEW! Park and trails within walking distance. Granite throughout, new carpet, durable vinyl plank flooring, bar area and balcony stair case, coupled with large fenced backyard for entertaining. You can't help but feel at home here. Schedule your tour today and get this home before it's gone!! Zoned to Humble ISD. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposits.



(RLNE5756660)