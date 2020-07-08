All apartments in Houston
Location

5115 Shady Gardens Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths, 2 story for lease in the Elm Grove Village Subdivision - Kingwood - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths, 2 story home for lease in Elm Grove Village Subdivision in Kingwood. This home is newly renovated, EVERYTHING NEW! Park and trails within walking distance. Granite throughout, new carpet, durable vinyl plank flooring, bar area and balcony stair case, coupled with large fenced backyard for entertaining. You can't help but feel at home here. Schedule your tour today and get this home before it's gone!! Zoned to Humble ISD. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposits.

(RLNE5756660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive have any available units?
5115 Shady Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive have?
Some of 5115 Shady Gardens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Shady Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Shady Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Shady Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Shady Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 5115 Shady Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Shady Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 5115 Shady Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 5115 Shady Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Shady Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Shady Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

