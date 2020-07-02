All apartments in Houston
5050 Woodway Drive

5050 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in the center of everything at the unparalleled condo complex 5050 Woodway. Luxury one bedroom condo for rent in a resort-style building with 24-hour concierge service, gated garage parking, and magnificent outdoor common areas. Building complex features a heated outdoor pool, Japanese zen gardens and koi ponds, two dry saunas, five poolside guest cabanas, two private dog runs, and an elegant central lounge. This 6th-floor unit offers 1,330 sq.ft. of exceptional living space with stunning treetop views over Tanglewood and the spires of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Quartz countertops, marble tile surrounds, stainless appliances including fridge, washer/dryer included, panoramic wrap-around balcony, hardwood parquet and tile flooring throughout, and floor-to-ceiling windows everywhere. Close proximity to Galleria shops and restaurants with easy access to I-610 and I-10, convenience abounds. Only 40 units in this one-of-a-kind building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Woodway Drive have any available units?
5050 Woodway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Woodway Drive have?
Some of 5050 Woodway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Woodway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Woodway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Woodway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Woodway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Woodway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Woodway Drive offers parking.
Does 5050 Woodway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 Woodway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Woodway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5050 Woodway Drive has a pool.
Does 5050 Woodway Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5050 Woodway Drive has accessible units.
Does 5050 Woodway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 Woodway Drive has units with dishwashers.

