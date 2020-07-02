5050 Woodway Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in the center of everything at the unparalleled condo complex 5050 Woodway. Luxury one bedroom condo for rent in a resort-style building with 24-hour concierge service, gated garage parking, and magnificent outdoor common areas. Building complex features a heated outdoor pool, Japanese zen gardens and koi ponds, two dry saunas, five poolside guest cabanas, two private dog runs, and an elegant central lounge. This 6th-floor unit offers 1,330 sq.ft. of exceptional living space with stunning treetop views over Tanglewood and the spires of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Quartz countertops, marble tile surrounds, stainless appliances including fridge, washer/dryer included, panoramic wrap-around balcony, hardwood parquet and tile flooring throughout, and floor-to-ceiling windows everywhere. Close proximity to Galleria shops and restaurants with easy access to I-610 and I-10, convenience abounds. Only 40 units in this one-of-a-kind building!