4950 Woodway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave furnished

Enormous luxury corner-unit condo located only one block from 610 and half a mile from Memorial Park boasts tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of natural light. This 5th floor condo overlooks Woodway and includes views of the famous Williams Tower and the iconic St. Martin's church. If you're looking for a large kitchen, you've come to the right place. Most of the appliances are brand new. The master bedroom is extremely large with plenty of space for a sitting area. The master boasts TWO closets! The carpet in both bedrooms is also brand new. The large utility room inside the condo includes a full size washer and dryer. The fridge, washer and dryer are all included. The spacious balcony has plenty of space for large outdoor furniture. As a corner unit, you only have one shared wall. The floors and ceilings in this well built building are solid concrete, which makes it easy to forget youve got neighbors at all. Available furnished for $2,975/mth or unfurnished for $2,475/mth.