Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

4950 Woodway Drive

4950 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enormous luxury corner-unit condo located only one block from 610 and half a mile from Memorial Park boasts tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of natural light. This 5th floor condo overlooks Woodway and includes views of the famous Williams Tower and the iconic St. Martin's church. If you're looking for a large kitchen, you've come to the right place. Most of the appliances are brand new. The master bedroom is extremely large with plenty of space for a sitting area. The master boasts TWO closets! The carpet in both bedrooms is also brand new. The large utility room inside the condo includes a full size washer and dryer. The fridge, washer and dryer are all included. The spacious balcony has plenty of space for large outdoor furniture. As a corner unit, you only have one shared wall. The floors and ceilings in this well built building are solid concrete, which makes it easy to forget youve got neighbors at all. Available furnished for $2,975/mth or unfurnished for $2,475/mth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Woodway Drive have any available units?
4950 Woodway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Woodway Drive have?
Some of 4950 Woodway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Woodway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Woodway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Woodway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4950 Woodway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4950 Woodway Drive offer parking?
No, 4950 Woodway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4950 Woodway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 Woodway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Woodway Drive have a pool?
No, 4950 Woodway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Woodway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4950 Woodway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Woodway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 Woodway Drive has units with dishwashers.

