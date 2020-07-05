All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:06 PM

4918 E Laureldale Dr

4918 East Laureldale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4918 East Laureldale Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e779d630ff ---- Great home, ready for Move-In. This house is in the Westbranch neighborhood. It has 3 beds, 2 baths, approximately 1,432 square feet and was built in 1984. Newly updated hard wood flooring throughout this house. Minutes away from Sam Houston Tollway for easy commuting to and from work. Get home quickly to enjoy your long afternoons with a refreshing drink while sitting next to your pool. One of the only few private pools in the neighborhood. * Pool water heater is not operational and will not be repaired * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 E Laureldale Dr have any available units?
4918 E Laureldale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 E Laureldale Dr have?
Some of 4918 E Laureldale Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 E Laureldale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4918 E Laureldale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 E Laureldale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 E Laureldale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4918 E Laureldale Dr offer parking?
No, 4918 E Laureldale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4918 E Laureldale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 E Laureldale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 E Laureldale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4918 E Laureldale Dr has a pool.
Does 4918 E Laureldale Dr have accessible units?
No, 4918 E Laureldale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 E Laureldale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 E Laureldale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

