4918 E Laureldale Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e779d630ff ---- Great home, ready for Move-In. This house is in the Westbranch neighborhood. It has 3 beds, 2 baths, approximately 1,432 square feet and was built in 1984. Newly updated hard wood flooring throughout this house. Minutes away from Sam Houston Tollway for easy commuting to and from work. Get home quickly to enjoy your long afternoons with a refreshing drink while sitting next to your pool. One of the only few private pools in the neighborhood. * Pool water heater is not operational and will not be repaired * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.