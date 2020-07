Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Lovely Townhome in the heart of Museum Park. Walk to museums, Hermann Park and commute by light train if it pleases you. Just a short walk to light train station. This unit comes fully equipped with hardwood floors, brand new HVAC 2017 and washer and dryer. Very conveniently located near medical center and downtown.