Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4738 Kingfisher Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:41 PM

4738 Kingfisher Drive

4738 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4738 Kingfisher Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a vast front yard, mature trees, attached double garage, long driveway, upgraded kitchen, open space living room, amazing natural light throughout the house, covered patio in a huge backyard, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive have any available units?
4738 Kingfisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4738 Kingfisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4738 Kingfisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 Kingfisher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4738 Kingfisher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4738 Kingfisher Drive offers parking.
Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 Kingfisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive have a pool?
No, 4738 Kingfisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 4738 Kingfisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 Kingfisher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

