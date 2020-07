Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is one of a kind in the Meyerland area! House was rebuilt in 2002 with a raised elevation to prevent flooding. This house has also been recently updated with fresh paint throughout, new gorgeous wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Backyard has mature trees and nice flower beds surrounding the backside of the house. Looking for a wonderful family to make this their rental NextHome!