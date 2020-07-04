47 Greens Edge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage hot tub

47 Greens Edge is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac between holes 4 & 5 of The Clubs of Kingwood's Forest Course. Newly remodeled 2 story features a gated courtyard to front entry, vast open concept living, kitchen & breakfast area with scenic picture windows, family room with beautiful stone fireplace surround, MIL suite with separate garage and backyard access, and a spacious upstairs game room with covered balcony overlooking the custom heated pool & spa. The sizable kitchen offers island seating, gas cooktop with stainless steel vent hood, stainless steel appliances, premium quartzite countertops, and under cabinet lighting. Relax in the Master Suite complete with dual vanities, large garden soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower. The walk-in closet has laundry access with tons of storage. Enjoy a round of golf on a PGA round I Qualifier course or hop in your cart and enjoy the breeze as you make your way to one of many local shops/restaurants. Schedule your showing today!