Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:50 AM

47 Greens Edge Drive

47 Greens Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

47 Greens Edge Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
47 Greens Edge is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac between holes 4 & 5 of The Clubs of Kingwood's Forest Course. Newly remodeled 2 story features a gated courtyard to front entry, vast open concept living, kitchen & breakfast area with scenic picture windows, family room with beautiful stone fireplace surround, MIL suite with separate garage and backyard access, and a spacious upstairs game room with covered balcony overlooking the custom heated pool & spa. The sizable kitchen offers island seating, gas cooktop with stainless steel vent hood, stainless steel appliances, premium quartzite countertops, and under cabinet lighting. Relax in the Master Suite complete with dual vanities, large garden soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower. The walk-in closet has laundry access with tons of storage. Enjoy a round of golf on a PGA round I Qualifier course or hop in your cart and enjoy the breeze as you make your way to one of many local shops/restaurants. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Greens Edge Drive have any available units?
47 Greens Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Greens Edge Drive have?
Some of 47 Greens Edge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Greens Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47 Greens Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Greens Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47 Greens Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 47 Greens Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 47 Greens Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 47 Greens Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Greens Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Greens Edge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 47 Greens Edge Drive has a pool.
Does 47 Greens Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 47 Greens Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Greens Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Greens Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.

