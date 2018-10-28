All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4630 Callery Creek Drive

4630 Callery Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Callery Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!

Price: $1125
Security Deposit: $925
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1311
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Cute 3 bed 2 bath ready to lease today! This home has lots to offer, inviting interior, open living room, great size kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, Rooms with more than enough space, Bathrooms with plenty of storage space, and a lovely size backyard. Don't wait this home will not last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive have any available units?
4630 Callery Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4630 Callery Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Callery Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Callery Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Callery Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4630 Callery Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Callery Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4630 Callery Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4630 Callery Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Callery Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Callery Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Callery Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

