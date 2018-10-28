4630 Callery Creek Drive

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!
Price: $1125
Security Deposit: $925
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1311
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras: Cute 3 bed 2 bath ready to lease today! This home has lots to offer, inviting interior, open living room, great size kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, Rooms with more than enough space, Bathrooms with plenty of storage space, and a lovely size backyard. Don't wait this home will not last long!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.