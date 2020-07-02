All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

4628 Roseneath Drive

4628 Roseneath Drive
Location

4628 Roseneath Drive, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1920s post-industrial style GEM!!! 4628 Roseneath known as The Stella House is a historically preserved 4 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bath home. Located minutes away from University of Houstons Main campus and the Medical Center. Built in 1935, she has original and restored hard wood floors, spacious dining room, original fireplace all with an Art Deco essence. Original brick, beautifully placed original large windows that look out to lush gardens makes one feel like they are in the country when they are in the heart of Houston! The bathrooms have original tile and tub in the style of an era gone by. Also included is a 3 stories high orange tree located on the 1 acre property that produces over 500 oranges annually! The once pool, now a koi pond gives the lush gardens a delightful ambiance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Roseneath Drive have any available units?
4628 Roseneath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 Roseneath Drive have?
Some of 4628 Roseneath Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Roseneath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Roseneath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Roseneath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4628 Roseneath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4628 Roseneath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4628 Roseneath Drive offers parking.
Does 4628 Roseneath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 Roseneath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Roseneath Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4628 Roseneath Drive has a pool.
Does 4628 Roseneath Drive have accessible units?
No, 4628 Roseneath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Roseneath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Roseneath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

