4628 Roseneath Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

1920s post-industrial style GEM!!! 4628 Roseneath known as The Stella House is a historically preserved 4 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bath home. Located minutes away from University of Houstons Main campus and the Medical Center. Built in 1935, she has original and restored hard wood floors, spacious dining room, original fireplace all with an Art Deco essence. Original brick, beautifully placed original large windows that look out to lush gardens makes one feel like they are in the country when they are in the heart of Houston! The bathrooms have original tile and tub in the style of an era gone by. Also included is a 3 stories high orange tree located on the 1 acre property that produces over 500 oranges annually! The once pool, now a koi pond gives the lush gardens a delightful ambiance.