4610 N Main Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:18 AM

4610 N Main Street

4610 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

4610 North Main Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
game room
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
PERFECT FOR OFFICE/RETAIL and RESIDENTIAL! One story free standing building at a GREAT SPOT. Live and run your business from the same location. It offers 1,150 sq ft of space with three bedrooms and a large open concept living area/waiting room connected to dining/gameroom. Separate reception area. Kitchen comes with appliances and lots of cabinet space. Recently remodeled and painted building has back & front entry. 6 parking spaces. PRICED RIGHT! ONLY minutes from Downtown, I-10, 45, 610 Loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 N Main Street have any available units?
4610 N Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 N Main Street have?
Some of 4610 N Main Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
4610 N Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 4610 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4610 N Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 4610 N Main Street offers parking.
Does 4610 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 4610 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 4610 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 4610 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

