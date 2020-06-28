4610 N Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

PERFECT FOR OFFICE/RETAIL and RESIDENTIAL! One story free standing building at a GREAT SPOT. Live and run your business from the same location. It offers 1,150 sq ft of space with three bedrooms and a large open concept living area/waiting room connected to dining/gameroom. Separate reception area. Kitchen comes with appliances and lots of cabinet space. Recently remodeled and painted building has back & front entry. 6 parking spaces. PRICED RIGHT! ONLY minutes from Downtown, I-10, 45, 610 Loop.