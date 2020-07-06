4610 Buck Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Recently renovated 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 story home. Downstairs you will find hardwood floors and natural light with separate, living, dining, kitchen and bathroom with washer dryer connections. Upstairs is 3 beds and some downtown views. Each room has plenty of separation to give people space & comfort with a shared full bath. Outside is a fenced yard which allows for pets on a case by case basis & 2 parking spots for easy access. Central A/C, brand new plumbing and electrical are just a few of the upgrades you will find here at 4610 Buck St. Located two minutes south of 2 freeway with easy access to grocery, gas, & convenience stores. Tenant is responsible for gas & electricity. $35 application fee. $900 Deposit. Pet Deposit Case by Case. For more info visit - https://eastwoodmgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Mid-Century Modern buildings with quality brick exterior complimented by an excellent long term tenant mix, fully leased with value-add upside. Located 1 mile from Downtown Houston, this complex consists of 6 spacious, 2 bed 1 bath duplexes, a large 1200 SF 3 bed, 1.5 bath house at the rear of the property, and an adjoining modern plywood micro unit. With separate access and individual parking for each unit, tenants feel at home in this safe and comfortable community. With Midway's planned East River project breaking ground, access to CBD, I-10, Buffalo Bayou and the East End, this property is poised to see tremendous upside. Other great features: low maintenance, impressive finishes & professionally managed.