4610 Buck Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:26 PM

4610 Buck Street

4610 Buck St · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Buck St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Recently renovated 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 story home. Downstairs you will find hardwood floors and natural light with separate, living, dining, kitchen and bathroom with washer dryer connections. Upstairs is 3 beds and some downtown views. Each room has plenty of separation to give people space & comfort with a shared full bath. Outside is a fenced yard which allows for pets on a case by case basis & 2 parking spots for easy access. Central A/C, brand new plumbing and electrical are just a few of the upgrades you will find here at 4610 Buck St. Located two minutes south of 2 freeway with easy access to grocery, gas, & convenience stores. Tenant is responsible for gas & electricity. $35 application fee. $900 Deposit. Pet Deposit Case by Case. For more info visit - https://eastwoodmgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Buck Street have any available units?
4610 Buck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Buck Street have?
Some of 4610 Buck Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Buck Street currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Buck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Buck Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Buck Street is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Buck Street offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Buck Street offers parking.
Does 4610 Buck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Buck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Buck Street have a pool?
No, 4610 Buck Street does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Buck Street have accessible units?
No, 4610 Buck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Buck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Buck Street does not have units with dishwashers.

