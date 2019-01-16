4609 Floyd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxurious three-story townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Easy access to the best of Houston including downtown, midtown and memorial park. This townhome has everything: Rich wood floors, slate tile, granite counters, crown moulding. Also! Fresh Paint Throughout! New Carpet in Bedrooms! Open Kitchen with stainless appliances and Fridge included. Available for immediate move in!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



