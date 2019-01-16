All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4609 Floyd St

4609 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Floyd Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4765387026 ----
Luxurious three-story townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Easy access to the best of Houston including downtown, midtown and memorial park. This townhome has everything: Rich wood floors, slate tile, granite counters, crown moulding. Also! Fresh Paint Throughout! New Carpet in Bedrooms! Open Kitchen with stainless appliances and Fridge included. Available for immediate move in!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Floyd St have any available units?
4609 Floyd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Floyd St have?
Some of 4609 Floyd St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Floyd St currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Floyd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Floyd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 Floyd St is pet friendly.
Does 4609 Floyd St offer parking?
No, 4609 Floyd St does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Floyd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Floyd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Floyd St have a pool?
No, 4609 Floyd St does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Floyd St have accessible units?
No, 4609 Floyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Floyd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 Floyd St does not have units with dishwashers.

