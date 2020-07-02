4603 Canal

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4601 Canal St Houston, TX 77011. 1 bedroom/1 bath ~ 520 Sq Ft. $645 mo.



Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Hardwood floors. Washer / Dryer Connections in unit!



Rent: $645/month

Deposit: $350.00



12-month lease.



$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by email @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and set up a showing.