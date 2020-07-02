All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4603 Canal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4603 Canal
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:57 PM

4603 Canal

4603 Canal St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4603 Canal St, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4601 Canal St Houston, TX 77011. 1 bedroom/1 bath ~ 520 Sq Ft. $645 mo.

Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Hardwood floors. Washer / Dryer Connections in unit!

Rent: $645/month
Deposit: $350.00

12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by email @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Canal have any available units?
4603 Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Canal have?
Some of 4603 Canal's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Canal pet-friendly?
Yes, 4603 Canal is pet friendly.
Does 4603 Canal offer parking?
No, 4603 Canal does not offer parking.
Does 4603 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Canal have a pool?
No, 4603 Canal does not have a pool.
Does 4603 Canal have accessible units?
No, 4603 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 Canal does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston