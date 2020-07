4521 SAN FELIPE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator new construction

PHENOMENAL UNIT ON THE 19TH FLOOR. BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE CITY. THIS IS THE LATEST CREATION OF RENOWED HOUSTON BUILDER RANDAL DAVIS.UNIT HAS NEVER BEEN LIVED IN.FANTASTIC FLOORPLAN AND THE HOME APPEARS LARGER THAN 1634 SQ FT. ALSO INCLUDED IS THE TERRACE, A WONDERFUL PLACE TO SIT AND CHILL,IN THE EVENINGS.CONTEMPORARY HOME HAS 2BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH TOP NOTCH FINISHES AND APPLIANCES INCLUDING MIELE OVEN AND STOVE.GLEAMING WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ,DINING AND KITCHEN AND EXPANSIVE CARPETS IN THE BEDROOMS.THE FLOOR TO CEILNG WINDOWS AN ADDED PLUS TO THE CUSTOM FINISHES.MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY.