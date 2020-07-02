All apartments in Houston
4517 Nett Street
4517 Nett Street

4517 Nett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Nett Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Stop by to see this stylish, freestanding home in the heart of Rice Military! The private drive & massive backyard are great for a BBQ cookout and entertaining your guests. Fall in love with the open, spacious floor plan, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & high ceilings. The roof top terrace is the perfect spot for entertaining & don't forget about your beautiful skyline view of downtown Houston. This gorgeous home is located steps away from neighborhood-favorite Nett Bar & just blocks away from all that Washington has to offer. Incredible highway access and roommates welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Nett Street have any available units?
4517 Nett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Nett Street have?
Some of 4517 Nett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Nett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Nett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Nett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Nett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4517 Nett Street offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Nett Street offers parking.
Does 4517 Nett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4517 Nett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Nett Street have a pool?
No, 4517 Nett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Nett Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4517 Nett Street has accessible units.
Does 4517 Nett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 Nett Street has units with dishwashers.

