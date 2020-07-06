All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4511 Springridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4511 Springridge Rd
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:03 PM

4511 Springridge Rd

4511 Springridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4511 Springridge Rd, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Great Location - Property Id: 108623

Enter this home and you will quickly notice its warm and inviting character. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 1-car garage is conveniently located near Beltway 8 with quick access to 288, Fort Bend Tollway, Missouri City, Houston and Pearland. This quiet neighborhood property features a spacious kitchen with tile flooring, premium laminate flooring, and a fenced backyard. This home features fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, new light fixtures and new carpet! Both bathrooms have updated showers and bathtubs. New microwave, range and dishwasher are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108623
Property Id 108623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Springridge Rd have any available units?
4511 Springridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Springridge Rd have?
Some of 4511 Springridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Springridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Springridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Springridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Springridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4511 Springridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Springridge Rd offers parking.
Does 4511 Springridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 Springridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Springridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4511 Springridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Springridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4511 Springridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Springridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 Springridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd
Houston, TX 77080
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston