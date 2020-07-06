4511 Springridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Great Location - Property Id: 108623



Enter this home and you will quickly notice its warm and inviting character. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 1-car garage is conveniently located near Beltway 8 with quick access to 288, Fort Bend Tollway, Missouri City, Houston and Pearland. This quiet neighborhood property features a spacious kitchen with tile flooring, premium laminate flooring, and a fenced backyard. This home features fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, new light fixtures and new carpet! Both bathrooms have updated showers and bathtubs. New microwave, range and dishwasher are included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108623

Property Id 108623



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4789806)