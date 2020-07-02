All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

4506 Jackson Street

4506 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Price: $2,700
Security Deposit: $2,500
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2350
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 3.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator Microwave

Extras: STUNNING 3 BED 3.5 BATH! This home is conveniently located in the Museum District minutes from the medical center, entertainment, and great food! Home is welcoming with lots of natural lighting, large living room space, dinning room with beautiful brick wall, Kitchen with island perfect for prepping, plenty of counter and cabinet space including refrigerator and microwave! Stunning master bathroom with garden tub and separate stand in shower, closet with built in shelves, bedrooms with more than enough storage space, great outdoor space as well including luxurious roof top deck! Don't wait apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Jackson Street have any available units?
4506 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Jackson Street have?
Some of 4506 Jackson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4506 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 4506 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 4506 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 4506 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

