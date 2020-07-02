4426 Knoxville Street

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1350 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $138 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1212..
You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous open concept living area with laminate wood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!
Contact us to schedule a showing.