4426 Knoxville Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1350 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $138 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1212..



You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous open concept living area with laminate wood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!



