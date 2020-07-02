All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:07 PM

4426 Knoxville Street

4426 Knoxville Street · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Knoxville Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1350 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $138 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1212..

You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous open concept living area with laminate wood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Knoxville Street have any available units?
4426 Knoxville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 Knoxville Street have?
Some of 4426 Knoxville Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 Knoxville Street currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Knoxville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Knoxville Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 Knoxville Street is pet friendly.
Does 4426 Knoxville Street offer parking?
No, 4426 Knoxville Street does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Knoxville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Knoxville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Knoxville Street have a pool?
No, 4426 Knoxville Street does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Knoxville Street have accessible units?
No, 4426 Knoxville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Knoxville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Knoxville Street does not have units with dishwashers.

