All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4407 Greeley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4407 Greeley Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 1:49 AM

4407 Greeley Street

4407 Greeley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4407 Greeley Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
dog park
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease this beautiful 3bed/2bath stunning & restored bungalow! It features a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, indoor & outdoor entertaining space & vintage charm! The expansive kitchen, luxurious master retreat, custom molding detail, plantation shutters, game room, bright bonus space above the porte-cochere & automated privacy gate w/additional parking make this home an exceptional place to live! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Home is walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants in Montrose. Just minutes from the Museum District, wooded hiking trails, Hermann Park, Houston Zoo, and Rice University. Close to recently renovated Buffalo Bayou Park with hike & bike trails, boat & bike rentals, play areas, and dog park! Less than 10 minute drive from great shopping and dining in Rice Village. Easy access to MetroRail (0.3 miles away) and a bike share station (5 blocks away)! DID NOT FLOOD IN HURRICANE HARVEY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Greeley Street have any available units?
4407 Greeley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 Greeley Street have?
Some of 4407 Greeley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Greeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Greeley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Greeley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 Greeley Street is pet friendly.
Does 4407 Greeley Street offer parking?
Yes, 4407 Greeley Street offers parking.
Does 4407 Greeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4407 Greeley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Greeley Street have a pool?
No, 4407 Greeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Greeley Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4407 Greeley Street has accessible units.
Does 4407 Greeley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 Greeley Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston