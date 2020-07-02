4407 Greeley Street

Amenities

Lease this beautiful 3bed/2bath stunning & restored bungalow! It features a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, indoor & outdoor entertaining space & vintage charm! The expansive kitchen, luxurious master retreat, custom molding detail, plantation shutters, game room, bright bonus space above the porte-cochere & automated privacy gate w/additional parking make this home an exceptional place to live! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Home is walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants in Montrose. Just minutes from the Museum District, wooded hiking trails, Hermann Park, Houston Zoo, and Rice University. Close to recently renovated Buffalo Bayou Park with hike & bike trails, boat & bike rentals, play areas, and dog park! Less than 10 minute drive from great shopping and dining in Rice Village. Easy access to MetroRail (0.3 miles away) and a bike share station (5 blocks away)! DID NOT FLOOD IN HURRICANE HARVEY!