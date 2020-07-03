4319 Meadow Springs DR

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage internet access

The main floor has all brand new porcelain tile. The foyer is inviting; to the left is an open living room with a large bay window, and the dining room behind. To the right in the foyer is a the open stairway and a hall with a half bath to the left, and at the end of the hall is the great room, which includes the brand new kitchen next to the dining room, a 4 seat counter, and eating area with another bay window which has a view of the new pool; the family room completes the great room, which has a corner gas fireplace. There is a mudroom and laundry room right off the family room and beside the oversized 2 car garage.



There are 4 bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a 2 sink vanity, and a seat in the shower, with a stationery and hand held shower heads. The stairs and bedrooms have wooden floors, with tile in the bathrooms.