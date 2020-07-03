4319 Meadow Springs DR

Amenities
The main floor has all brand new porcelain tile. The foyer is inviting; to the left is an open living room with a large bay window, and the dining room behind. To the right in the foyer is a the open stairway and a hall with a half bath to the left, and at the end of the hall is the great room, which includes the brand new kitchen next to the dining room, a 4 seat counter, and eating area with another bay window which has a view of the new pool; the family room completes the great room, which has a corner gas fireplace. There is a mudroom and laundry room right off the family room and beside the oversized 2 car garage.
There are 4 bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a 2 sink vanity, and a seat in the shower, with a stationery and hand held shower heads. The stairs and bedrooms have wooden floors, with tile in the bathrooms.