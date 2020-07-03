All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4319 Meadow Springs DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4319 Meadow Springs DR

4319 Meadow Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Meadow Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
The main floor has all brand new porcelain tile. The foyer is inviting; to the left is an open living room with a large bay window, and the dining room behind. To the right in the foyer is a the open stairway and a hall with a half bath to the left, and at the end of the hall is the great room, which includes the brand new kitchen next to the dining room, a 4 seat counter, and eating area with another bay window which has a view of the new pool; the family room completes the great room, which has a corner gas fireplace. There is a mudroom and laundry room right off the family room and beside the oversized 2 car garage.

There are 4 bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a 2 sink vanity, and a seat in the shower, with a stationery and hand held shower heads. The stairs and bedrooms have wooden floors, with tile in the bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Meadow Springs DR have any available units?
4319 Meadow Springs DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Meadow Springs DR have?
Some of 4319 Meadow Springs DR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Meadow Springs DR currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Meadow Springs DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Meadow Springs DR pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Meadow Springs DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4319 Meadow Springs DR offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Meadow Springs DR offers parking.
Does 4319 Meadow Springs DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Meadow Springs DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Meadow Springs DR have a pool?
Yes, 4319 Meadow Springs DR has a pool.
Does 4319 Meadow Springs DR have accessible units?
No, 4319 Meadow Springs DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Meadow Springs DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Meadow Springs DR has units with dishwashers.

