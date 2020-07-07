4317 Stanford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Immaculate never been leased home with garage apt. First floor living with formals plus den and breakfast area. Kitchen has Woodmode cabinets and Miele appliances. Energy Saving Features include 2x6 exterior framing, greenfiber cellulose Insulation, Rheem tankless water heater. Finished garage aartment adds additional 485 sq ft. with full bath and kitchen with stove and refrigerator and covered walkway from house. Third floor could be gameroom or 4th bedroom. Automatic driveway gate. Brick front walk. Close to restaurants, shopping, museums.