Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:33 PM

4317 Stanford Street

4317 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Stanford Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Immaculate never been leased home with garage apt. First floor living with formals plus den and breakfast area. Kitchen has Woodmode cabinets and Miele appliances. Energy Saving Features include 2x6 exterior framing, greenfiber cellulose Insulation, Rheem tankless water heater. Finished garage aartment adds additional 485 sq ft. with full bath and kitchen with stove and refrigerator and covered walkway from house. Third floor could be gameroom or 4th bedroom. Automatic driveway gate. Brick front walk. Close to restaurants, shopping, museums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Stanford Street have any available units?
4317 Stanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Stanford Street have?
Some of 4317 Stanford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Stanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Stanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Stanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Stanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4317 Stanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Stanford Street offers parking.
Does 4317 Stanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Stanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Stanford Street have a pool?
No, 4317 Stanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Stanford Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4317 Stanford Street has accessible units.
Does 4317 Stanford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Stanford Street has units with dishwashers.

