All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4310 Polk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4310 Polk St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

4310 Polk St

4310 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4310 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3-2-2 home located close to Downtown. - Property Id: 236685

Beautiful home located just 2 miles from Downtown! No need to get on the freeway. Home was remodeled in 2011and has been well maintained since. The property is fully gated for that extra security. Have allergies? No problem, home has hardwood floors in bedrooms, living and dining areas and travertine stone floors in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also has a large closet with double sliding doors. Kitchen comes with stainless steel stove, microwave and dish washer. Laundry room has washer and dryer connections. 2 car garage and a spacious driveway to accommodate guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236685
Property Id 236685

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Polk St have any available units?
4310 Polk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Polk St have?
Some of 4310 Polk St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Polk St currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Polk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Polk St pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Polk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4310 Polk St offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Polk St offers parking.
Does 4310 Polk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Polk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Polk St have a pool?
No, 4310 Polk St does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Polk St have accessible units?
No, 4310 Polk St does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Polk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Polk St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston