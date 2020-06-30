All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4310 Boynton Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:52 AM

4310 Boynton Drive

4310 Boynton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Boynton Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
concierge
online portal
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT & $200 LEASING BONUS TO AGENTS ***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131495?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1474
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave,

Extras: Come take a look at this cute one-story property and make it your next home! It features a nice kitchen that has more than enough cabinets for storage and additional counter space. This house has 3 nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. One car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, stove/range and microwave included! Do you want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Boynton Drive have any available units?
4310 Boynton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Boynton Drive have?
Some of 4310 Boynton Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Boynton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Boynton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Boynton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Boynton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Boynton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Boynton Drive offers parking.
Does 4310 Boynton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Boynton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Boynton Drive have a pool?
No, 4310 Boynton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Boynton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4310 Boynton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Boynton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Boynton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

