4310 Boynton Drive

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1100

Security Deposit: $900

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1474

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave,



Extras: Come take a look at this cute one-story property and make it your next home! It features a nice kitchen that has more than enough cabinets for storage and additional counter space. This house has 3 nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. One car attached garage, vaulted ceilings, stove/range and microwave included! Do you want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



