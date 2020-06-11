All apartments in Houston
4308 Castor St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:38 PM

4308 Castor St

4308 Castor Street · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Castor Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4308 Castor St - Property Id: 258295

Charming home on completely fenced 5,000 sq ft lot in Houston! This lovely abode features fresh interior paint, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, plush carpet, updated fixtures, and more! Marvel at the natural light and charm upon entering! Living room greets you upon entering and is a great space to entertain! Kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, and ample storage space! Washing machine and washer dryer provided for your use.The bathroom has been updated and features a spacious walk in shower with glass doors! Don't forget to check out the backyard that features a huge patio and shed for additional storage! Close proximity to 610, I-45, Metro Rail and Downtown!! Don't miss out on this gem and come see today!
Property Id 258295

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5707236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Castor St have any available units?
4308 Castor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Castor St have?
Some of 4308 Castor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Castor St currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Castor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Castor St pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Castor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4308 Castor St offer parking?
No, 4308 Castor St does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Castor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 Castor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Castor St have a pool?
No, 4308 Castor St does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Castor St have accessible units?
No, 4308 Castor St does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Castor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Castor St does not have units with dishwashers.

