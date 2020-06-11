Amenities
4308 Castor St - Property Id: 258295
Charming home on completely fenced 5,000 sq ft lot in Houston! This lovely abode features fresh interior paint, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, plush carpet, updated fixtures, and more! Marvel at the natural light and charm upon entering! Living room greets you upon entering and is a great space to entertain! Kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, and ample storage space! Washing machine and washer dryer provided for your use.The bathroom has been updated and features a spacious walk in shower with glass doors! Don't forget to check out the backyard that features a huge patio and shed for additional storage! Close proximity to 610, I-45, Metro Rail and Downtown!! Don't miss out on this gem and come see today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258295
Property Id 258295
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5707236)