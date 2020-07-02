All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

4303 Eigel Street

4303 Eigel Street · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Eigel Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
The living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence with a large balcony to enjoy on nice evenings. Soaring ceilings & hardwoods throughout. A sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to dining/living room. The floor plan includes three spacious bedrooms.. Master bath, complete w/ oversized shower & soaker tub. W/D + Refrig stay. Near Washington Street and Heights restaurants/bars, easy access to I-10 and downtown. Freshly painted inside and out and ready for move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Eigel Street have any available units?
4303 Eigel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Eigel Street have?
Some of 4303 Eigel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Eigel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Eigel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Eigel Street pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Eigel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4303 Eigel Street offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Eigel Street offers parking.
Does 4303 Eigel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Eigel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Eigel Street have a pool?
No, 4303 Eigel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Eigel Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4303 Eigel Street has accessible units.
Does 4303 Eigel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Eigel Street has units with dishwashers.

