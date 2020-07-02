4303 Eigel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

The living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence with a large balcony to enjoy on nice evenings. Soaring ceilings & hardwoods throughout. A sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to dining/living room. The floor plan includes three spacious bedrooms.. Master bath, complete w/ oversized shower & soaker tub. W/D + Refrig stay. Near Washington Street and Heights restaurants/bars, easy access to I-10 and downtown. Freshly painted inside and out and ready for move in today!