4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One of a kind 2 bedroom 2 full bath completely remodeled. Beautiful tile floors throughout. Central air & heat. Ceiling fans. Alarm ready. Gated. You'll have the entire 1,292 sq. ft. second floor to yourself. 'Pat's Hair Gallery,' a beauty and barber shop occupies the downstairs. Master bedroom has a bonus room which could be used as a sitting room, study, computer room or storage.Moments from the Medical Center. Within walking distance to Hwy 288. Four minutes (1.6 miles) to the University of Houston. Three minutes (0.6 miles) to Texas Southern University. Seven minutes (2.1 miles) to Rice University. Located in the prestigious MidTown neighborhood of Riverside Terrace.Quiet building. Absolutely Fantastic Location.