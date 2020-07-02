All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:36 PM

4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue

4302 Emancipation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4302 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of a kind 2 bedroom 2 full bath completely remodeled. Beautiful tile floors throughout. Central air & heat. Ceiling fans. Alarm ready. Gated. You'll have the entire 1,292 sq. ft. second floor to yourself. 'Pat's Hair Gallery,' a beauty and barber shop occupies the downstairs. Master bedroom has a bonus room which could be used as a sitting room, study, computer room or storage.Moments from the Medical Center. Within walking distance to Hwy 288. Four minutes (1.6 miles) to the University of Houston. Three minutes (0.6 miles) to Texas Southern University. Seven minutes (2.1 miles) to Rice University. Located in the prestigious MidTown neighborhood of Riverside Terrace.Quiet building. Absolutely Fantastic Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue have any available units?
4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue have?
Some of 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue offer parking?
No, 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue have a pool?
No, 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 EMANCIPATION Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston