429 North Carolina Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:24 AM

429 North Carolina Street

429 North Carolina Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 North Carolina Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977987?source=marketing

***NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, DISHWASHER

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Be the first to call this 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home! Located in the well established Fidelity community. This property has everything you need a kitchen with lots of storage space. Open living area. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Located near down town & refineries. Submit your application today! Don't wait!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

