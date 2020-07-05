429 North Carolina Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove, DISHWASHER



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Be the first to call this 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home! Located in the well established Fidelity community. This property has everything you need a kitchen with lots of storage space. Open living area. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Located near down town & refineries. Submit your application today! Don't wait!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

