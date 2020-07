Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

3/2/1 single family home in a nice corner lot. Bedrooms are completely remodeled, wooden floor, ceiling fans in all rooms, tile in all wet area. Good floor plan. One outdoor storage. Great Location, Elementary School is just around the corner. Easy access to freeways 610 and I45. Room size are approximate. House will be available early October.