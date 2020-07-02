4228 Center Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This stunning spacious home built by Intown is centrally located in Houston's Rice Military/Washington Corridor district with walkability to parks, restaurants, nightlife, highway access and more! Inviting open kitchen and living room floor plan is perfect for entertaining complete with a covered rooftop deck with one-of-a-kind views of the Downtown Houston skyline. Kitchen features granite countertops, long center island, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Relax in your luxurious master suite with a spa-style bathroom, walk-in closet and full laundry room. Two additional bedrooms with private bathrooms complete the home plus a bonus game room on the top floor with access to the covered rooftop patio. Don't miss out and schedule your private tour today!