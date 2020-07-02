All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4228 Center Street

4228 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Center Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This stunning spacious home built by Intown is centrally located in Houston's Rice Military/Washington Corridor district with walkability to parks, restaurants, nightlife, highway access and more! Inviting open kitchen and living room floor plan is perfect for entertaining complete with a covered rooftop deck with one-of-a-kind views of the Downtown Houston skyline. Kitchen features granite countertops, long center island, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Relax in your luxurious master suite with a spa-style bathroom, walk-in closet and full laundry room. Two additional bedrooms with private bathrooms complete the home plus a bonus game room on the top floor with access to the covered rooftop patio. Don't miss out and schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Center Street have any available units?
4228 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Center Street have?
Some of 4228 Center Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 4228 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4228 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Center Street offers parking.
Does 4228 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Center Street have a pool?
No, 4228 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 4228 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 Center Street has units with dishwashers.

