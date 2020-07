Amenities

garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 1940's Bungalow Corner-Home, 3 Bed/2 bath ready for move in. No FLOODING and centrally located. Home is nestled in the heart of Lindale Park near the Heights. Recent updates include new flooring, updated countertops in the kitchen, soft close cabinets, updated bathrooms. Water and yard maintenance covered by Landlord. Includes FridgeSchedule your showing today!